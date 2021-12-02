40+ things to do in Calgary this December

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

The final month of 2021 has arrived, and there are lots of things to do in Calgary this December to make the most of the rest of the year.

There are plenty of Christmas events and holiday markets happening in YYC, along with live music, theatre, and art exhibits, plus much more.

Whether you want to get outside, take in a live event, stay cozy indoors, or watch a virtual show from the comfort of your own couch, our December events round-up has got you covered, with a wide array of things happening in the city this month.

Here are more than 40 things to do in and around Calgary this December.

What: TELUS Spark Science Centre is brightening up the holidays with Sparkle Sparkle, an incredible indoor light display boasting thousands of LED lights, all arranged to create a magical (and warm) winter experience and plenty of Instagram-worthy photo ops.

At 5:30 pm on select days between November 25 and January 2, the science centre transforms into a twinkling wonderland, featuring a glowing LED fire to “warm up” near, a massive shimmering winter palace, and more.

When: Wednesday through Sunday from November 25 to December 19, daily from December 20 to January 2 (closed December 24, 25, and 31)

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: $19 for adults, $13 for youth (ages three to 17)

What: This special holiday dinner series is hosted by drag queen Ivy League and country singer Mariya Stokes. Enjoy delicious food, cocktails by Ironworks Distillery and, of course, amazing live entertainment. The events feature amazing musicians from across Canada, such as Calgary’s Yolanda Sargeant, ZENON, Amy Hef, and Denise Valle, Edmonton’s Hailey Benedict, Vancouver’s Kristin Carter, Red Deer’s Ryan Lindsay, and Sask-born, Nashville-dwelling singer Shantaia.

When: December 16 and 17

Time: Doors at 6 pm for dinner and drinks; show starts at 7:30 pm

Where: Annabelle’s Kitchen (111 8th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: $30

What: This adults-only holiday party at the Calgary Zoo is designed for small groups to toast the season in a fun, festive, and unique way. Take an evening stroll through ZOOLIGHTS, enjoy live music, and feast on some delicious food and drinks at what’s sure to be a holiday party to remember.

When: December 16

Time: 5 to 11 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: $99 per person, of $720 for a table of 8

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inglewood BIA Calgary (@inglewoodyyc)

What: Inglewood’s month-long community programming invites Calgarians to check off their gift list while supporting local businesses. The neighbourhood will be lively with stilt walkers, complimentary hot chocolate from Rosso, roaming carollers, festive street-scaping, and more!

When: Saturdays from November 27 to December 18

Time: Noon to 4 pm

Where: Inglewood, Calgary

Cost: Free community programming

What: Fans of the iconic Christmas movie Home Alone, rejoice! Calgary’s very own Eighty-Eight Brewing Co. is becoming the McCallister house this December. The brewery is bringing the film to life in their taproom, complete with battle plans, booby traps, tree houses, and maybe even a wet bandit. Along with full-blown, all-out Christmas décor, brewery-goers can enjoy some of Eighty-Eight’s seasonal beers and eats to celebrate the season.

When: December 1 to 31

Time: Noon to 9 pm Tuesday and Wednesday, noon to 10 pm Thursday through Saturday, and 11 am to 6 pm on Sundays

Where: Eighty-Eight Brewing Co. (#1070 – 2600 Portland Street SE, Calgary)

Cost: No cover charge; varies by purchase

What: Enjoy a magical morning with Santa in Calgary’s seasonally decorated Victorian mansion aglow with Christmas lights, trees, stained glass windows, bannisters, fireplaces, and more. Lougheed House’s Breakfast with Santa features a delicious breakfast, games and activities, a Santa-led tour of the house, and much more.

When: Saturday and Sunday from December 4 to 19

Time: 9 am

Where: Lougheed House (707 13th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: $50

What: Escape to a warm oasis this holiday season without even leaving YYC. The Sippin’ Santa pop-up bar is delivering all the festive vibes our way with a tropical twist. Taking over Ricardo’s Hideaway just off of 17th Ave, Sippin’ Santa brings over-the-top holiday decor and innovative, tiki-inspired cocktails to Calgarians looking for an escape from the dark and chilly nights.

When: November 17 to December 31

Time: 4 pm to midnight on Wednesday, 4 pm to 1 am on Thursday, 4 pm to 2 am on Friday and Saturday, and 4 pm to midnight on Sunday

Where: Ricardo’s Hideaway (1530 5th Street SW, Calgary)

Cost: No cover charge; varies by purchase

What: Miracle on First Street is home to kitschy festive décor, the nostalgic energy of the best office party you’ve ever been to, and cocktails with names like Elfing Around, SanTaRex, and Jingle Balls Nog over the holiday season. In addition to the pop-up, Proof is also offering take-home cocktail kits this year, with all the ingredients you need to make a Christmas-inspired boozy beverage at home.

When: November 18 to December 24

Time: 2 pm to 1 am

Where: Proof (1302 1st Street SW, Calgary)

Cost: No cover charge; varies by purchase

What: Join Calgary’s country angel Robert Adam and nostalgic country-folk act Amy Nelson at the King Eddy for a not-to-be-missed double-header bill and a toy drive for Inn From the Cold.

When: December 10

Time: 8:30 pm

Where: King Eddy (438 9th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: Tickets are $10 if you choose to bring a toy to donate, or $15 without a toy

What: A Christmas Carol is always a holiday classic, and you can carry on the tradition this year with Theatre Calgary’s performance of the iconic tale. Follow the journey of Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim, and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Future this Christmas.

When: November 30 to December 24 (or view it online from December 2 to 31)

Time: Varies by performance; see schedule for dates and times

Where: Max Bell Theatre, Arts Commons (205 8th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: Tickets starting at $48, or $30 per household for virtual access

What: Get ready to shop (local) till you drop and celebrate the return of Market Collective’s massive in-person event this December! The beloved market is known for offering a landing place for all things local, from talented artists and makers to innovative Calgary businesses and live music to food and beverage. This year’s winter market will run over two weekends in December to help you get all your holiday shopping in and support small makers at the same time.

When: December 10 to 12 and 17 to 19

Time: 4 to 9 pm on Friday, 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday and Sunday

Where: BMO Centre Hall B + C (20 Round Up Way SE, Calgary)

Admission: $6 for the weekend

What: Support local and shop over 240 makers, bakers, growers, and small business shakers in the community at The Saskatoon Farm this December. The Christmas market takes place both indoors and outside, and you’ll find everything from savoury goods and house-made sweets to local candles and homewares to children’s items and Bonfires To Go.

When: December 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, and 12

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Where: The Saskatoon Farm (#20 – 80181 338 Avenue E, Foothills County)

Cost: $7; advanced tickets required for entry

What: Olympic Plaza has officially opened for the season, welcoming skaters to take a spin around the outdoor rink in the heart of downtown Calgary. Round up your friends or family, pack a thermos of hot chocolate, bundle up, and head to Olympic Plaza for some classic Canadian fun.

When: Now open

Time: 10 am to 9 pm daily

Where: Olympic Plaza (228 8th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: Free; skate rentals available onsite during specific hours for a fee

What: Warm up to winter with University District’s annual outdoor festival this December. Northwestival promises to be packed full of family-friendly holiday activities and all the things that make Calgary’s northwest community worth celebrating.

Free and token-based activities will include live music and entertainment featuring The Royal Foundry, winter workshops provided by Pinnovate DIY Studios, toasty fire pits and s’mores, a hot drink and toppings station, Frosty Memories photo booth, and more.

When: December 5

Time: 1 to 6 pm

Where: Northwest Commons Park – free parking behind the Discovery Centre (4410 University Avenue NW, Calgary)

Cost: Admission by donation to local charity I Can for Kids



What: Naughty… but Nice! Vaccin8! is back with some new songs, a new cast, and a lot of your old favourites from years past. Stream the performance from the comfort of your own couch and experience the 2021 Rosie Award-winning show for yourself.

When: December 3 to 19

Time: 8 pm Wednesday through Sunday and at 2 pm on Saturdays

Where: Virtually

Cost: $20

What: Fort Calgary has launched Otipemisiwak, an exhibition of contemporary visual art, to celebrate Métis Week (November 14 to 20) and will remain on display until June 2022. The exhibit showcases recent works by Daphne Boyer, a visual artist and plant scientist, using a photo-based technique that mirrors spectacular traditional Métis beading.

When: November 19, 2021, to June 26, 2022

Time: Fort Calgary hours (currently 11 am to 6 pm Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays)

Where: Fort Calgary (750 9th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $10 for general admission to Fort Calgary, or free for youth age 17 and under and First Nations, Métis, and Inuit community members

Visit Santa at Southcentre’s Enchanted Forest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Southcentre Mall (@southcentremall)

What: Book a visit with Santa for a physically distanced photo at Southcentre Mall’s Enchanted Forest from November 13 to December 24. A special North Pole mailbox will also be available for children to send their holiday wish lists and letters to Mr. Claus. It’s important to note that to ensure physical distancing all visits with Santa must be booked in advance.

Additionally, from Monday to Saturday between November 13 and December 24, children with sensory sensitivities and mobility issues can experience the magic of visiting Santa from 9:30 to 10 am in a sensory-friendly environment. These visits must also be booked in advance.

Want your furry friend to get in on the festive fun too? From Monday to Saturday between November 13 and December 24, owners are invited to bring their pets to experience a “Paws with Claus” for a pre-booked photo opportunity with Santa from 8 to 9 pm.

When: November 13 to December 24

Time: 10 am to 8 pm

Where: Southcentre Mall (100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary)

Cost: Photo prices starting at $7

What: Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre, celebrates its five-year anniversary with free admission every weekend through the rest of the year. Check out new and updated exhibits, catch instrument show-and-tells, and delve into the history of iconic Canadian musicians. Reserve your tickets online now.

When: Weekends until the end of 2021

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Studio Bell (850 4th Street SE, Calgary)

Cost: Free

What: Shop fine crafts and artwork by over 100 talented vendors and pick up holiday gifts for your loved ones (or yourself) at the Leighton Art Centre’s Christmas in the Country event. Beautiful decorations, gorgeous art, and the home’s historic ambiance combine to make visiting the centre a perfectly festive activity.

Prefer to shop from the comfort of your own home? Starting November 6, you can shop vendors online 24/7 at shop.leightoncentre.org.

When: Tuesday through Sunday from November 6 to December 22

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Leighton Art Centre (282027 144th Street West, Millarville)

Cost: Free parking and admission by donation; varies by purchase

When: December 2, 2021, to March 12, 2022

Time: Gondola upload time slots between 5:10 and 8:10 pm

Where: Banff Gondola (100 Mountain Avenue, Banff)

Cost: Starting at $56 for adults

What: Get your glow in in Airdrie this holiday season with the town’s Festival of Lights in Nose Creek Park. Extend your visit to the festival by touring through the many homes and businesses in Airdrie that have decorated in holiday lights and decor afterwards.

When: December 1 to 31

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Nose Creek Park, Airdrie

Cost: Free; donations gratefully accepted

What: Wander through the forest of trees inside Canmore’s The Malcolm Hotel, and then take in the splendour of Candy Cane Lane (outside The Malcolm, creekside). Other activities throughout the month include a gingerbread house contest, the Spirits of Christmas Tasting Experience, Seniors Christmas Tea, Kids Holiday Extravaganza, and more.

When: December 3 to 31

Time: Varies by event/activity

Where: The Malcolm Hotel (321 Spring Creek Drive, Canmore)

Cost: Varies by event/activity

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aspen Crossing (@aspencrossing)

What: Hop on the Polar Express train at Aspen Crossing and journey to the North Pole, complete with hot cocoa, cookies, and characters from the movie. As the journey begins, passengers will be entertained by a reading of The Polar Express, and, once you get to the “North Pole,” you’ll be greeted by Santa himself, and each child will receive their own sleigh bell, just like in the movie.

Where: Box 30, Mossleigh, Alberta (one kilometre west of Mossleigh on Highway #24)

When: Starting the last weekend of November, and throughout December. For available dates and times, visit website for details

Cost: Available online now, starting at $66.67 per guest

What: Get taken back to the Summer of ’69 in this show inspired by the popular Bryan Adams song. Watch and listen to the story of peace, love, long hair, and music that would change the world, and enjoy a delicious meal alongside your entertainment at Jubilations Dinner Theatre.

When: October 23, 2021, to January 8, 2022

Time: Varies by date

Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre (1002 37th Street SW, Calgary)

Cost: Starting at $69.95 for adults

What: Beyond Van Gogh has reopened its immersive exhibit in Calgary after a brief hiatus. Get up close and personal this month with Van Gogh’s work through larger-than-life projections of his paintings. To round out this experience of the senses, the exhibit is accompanied by the artist’s own words, set to a symphonic score.

When: October 23 to December 31

Time: Varies by day; timed reservations available online

Where: The BMO Centre on Stampede Park (20 Roundup Way SE)

Cost: Starting at $33.99 for adults, available now

What: This holiday season, Alberta Theatre Projects invites families back to their playhouse with the reimagining of a nostalgic classic. In Wonderland is based on Lewis Carroll’s beloved novels and features three artists portraying all the familiar characters. The play follows a young girl navigating the topsy-turvy world of social interactions and skirting the edges of adulthood.

When: November 23 to December 26

Time: Varies by performance; find available dates and times here

Where: Proscenium Stage, Martha Cohen Theatre (215 8th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: Tickets available from $25

What: The International Christmas Market is back at Spruce Meadows, popping up over two weekends this holiday season. It will feature over 190 booths in Spruce Meadow’s Equi-Plex, Gallery on the Green Congress Hall, Horizons Pavilion, Twin Peaks Pavilion, and Courtyard. Shop tons of vendors, snack on some holiday goodies, take part in many, many photo ops, and enjoy limited, curated entertainment at the iconic Spruce Meadows event.

When: December 3 to 5

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Spruce Meadows

Cost: $12 for adults, $6 for children and seniors

What: A Calgary favourite, ZOOLIGHTS kicks off this month, transforming the zoo into a magical winter wonderland. Check out this event for all the family-friendly fun from November 19 to January, or get a sneak preview during an adults-only night on November 16.

When: November 19, 2021, to January 2, 2022

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NW, Calgary)

Cost: $21.95 for general admission, $14.95 for children

What: The team behind this event travelled to over 40 towns and cities across Alberta to collect unique, historical, and festive elements and decorations to create a stunning display at the Holiday in the Park Christmas Light Festival.

When: Sunday to Tuesday from November 28 to December 21, plus December 22, 23, and 31

Time: Two time slots available nightly: 5 to 7:30 pm or 7:30 to 9 pm

Where: Heritage Park (1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary)

Cost: $22.50 for adults, $17.50 for youth (age 10 to 15), and $12.50 for children (age three to nine)

What: Celebrate an old time-y Christmas at Heritage Park this season. Once Upon a Christmas will feature wagon rides, Christmas carols, and a visit by Mr. Claus himself at the historical village, and attendees will be able to learn what the holiday was like back in the day as many of the venue’s homes and buildings open their doors to the public.

When: Saturdays and Sundays from December 4 to 19, plus December 20 to 23

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary

Cost: $19.95 for adults, $14.95 for children

What: It doesn’t get much better than sipping a cold brew against a mountain backdrop. Held partially outdoors, the Banff Craft Beer Festival allows you to sample delicious Alberta-made craft beer and spirits along the reconstructed and reimagined Bear Street, which now boasts a pedestrian plaza feel.

When: December 3, 4, 9, 10, and 11

Time: Varies by date; check event listing for details

Where: 212 Bear Street, Banff

Cost: $29.99 for admission, additional cost for sample tokens

In Search of Christmas Spirit in Banff

What: Take a staycation in Banff this season for a magical new tradition. In Search of Christmas Spirit is a live Christmas story told through a sensory extravaganza of light and sound, bringing all the festive vibes to locals and visitors in Banff. The event invites guests to discover the true meaning of connection and love with a free, outdoor illuminated journey and a tale told through the wildlife of Banff National Park.

When: November 24, 2021, to January 1, 2022

Time: Departures every 10 minutes between 5 and 10:30 pm Wednesday through Saturday from November 24 to December 18, and 5 and 10:30 pm daily from December 22, 2021, to January 1, 2022

Where: Check in at the Banff Park Museum (91 Banff Avenue, Banff), then head to the Cascade of Time Garden to start the experience (Cave Avenue, Banff)

Cost: Free; reservations required

What: East Village is bringing snuggly vibes to Calgary with the return of its popular Hygge Hut this winter. The Scandinavian-style seasonal pop-up opened this November in a new location, and it’s bigger and better than ever. Visitors will find the Hygge Hut in C-Square, at 4th Street and 7th Avenue SE, with fire pits to warm up by, food trucks, live music, ice sculptures, and games, along with a jam-packed schedule of other community programming.

When: November 12, 2021, to March 2022

Time: Fires lit on Fridays from 2 to 7 pm and Saturdays, Sundays, and stat holidays from noon to 6 pm (weather permitting)

Where: C-Square (4th Street and 7th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: FREE community programming

Find Christmas Downtown celebrations at the CORE Shopping Centre

What: Downtown Calgary’s CORE Shopping Centre features a variety of festive events and activations this season. Highlights include live musical performances, a 45-foot Christmas tree, photo ops with Santa, and a 24-day countdown calendar of giveaways on Instagram. The CORE is also bringing back its stunning 1959 GMC vintage truck, creating a sought-after Instagrammable backdrop for Calgary shoppers.

When: November 26 to December 31

Time: The shopping centre is open 11 am to 5 pm Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 pm on Sundays

Where: The CORE Shopping Centre – second level glass bridge (324 8th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: The CORE’s holiday celebrations are free to partake in; however, the shopping centre is collecting monetary donations and items on behalf of The Mustard Seed

What: Stay cozy and warm in your car while getting in the festive spirit. Drive through stunning displays of Christmas lights at Spruce Meadows without having to set foot outside during Calgary’s chilly winter evenings. More details are coming soon, but in past years, Spruce Meadows has paired with an FM radio channel so you can listen to curated holiday tunes as you cruise through the venue.

When: Weekends from December 10, 2021, to January 2, 2022

Time: Evenings; more details coming soon

Where: Spruce Meadows (18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW, Calgary)

Cost: Free

What: East Village’s Nordic Loop is a one-kilometre cross-country ski and snowshoe loop on the Fort Calgary lands. The trail will open as soon as there is enough snow (“Once the ground is frozen and we have at least 15 cm of snow on the ground we will be ready to rise and glide,” advises the EV website), and operates daily from 7 am to 10 pm, weather permitting. The bring-your-own-gear Nordic Loop’s track is groomed every Friday and makes for a picturesque spot to get a few laps in beside the Bow and Elbow Rivers.

When: Open through the season, given there is enough snow

Time: 7 am to 10 pm daily, weather permitting

Where: Fort Calgary lands; accessible from the Fort Calgary parking lot, at 8th Avenue and 6th Street SE, and from the Elbow River Traverse Bridge

Cost: Free; bring your own gear

What: Stroll through the all-new Bear Street Holiday Market this season and browse the stalls for holiday gifts (and a few goodies for yourself, of course). Located in the heart of downtown Banff, the Bear Street Holiday Market features local artisans, retailers, and food stalls, and shoppers can round out their experience with a bite to eat at one of Bear Street’s many restaurants.

When: Friday to Sunday from November 19 to December 24

Time:

Where: Bear Street, Banff

Cost: Free; varies by purchase

What: Join Century Downs in their barn for a traditional Weihnachtsmarkt, featuring a variety of local artisans and craft vendors alongside popular German street food and mulled wine for a European Christmas market experience right here in YYC.

When: December 4 and 5

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Century Downs Racetrack and Casino (260 Century Downs Drive, Calgary)

Cost:

What: Legacy’s Christmas Lights Parade is back and it’s better than ever. With over one million lights, Legacy will be one of the brightest communities in Calgary, and it’s the perfect place to experience the magic of the holidays this season. Drive through the neighbourhood or walk around and check out the various lit-up streets, parks, and light tunnels, with Legacy’s very own skating rink opening soon.

When: November 15, 2021, to January 10, 2022

Time: Evenings

Where: Throughout the community of Legacy in southeast Calgary

Cost: Free

What: Browse this modern and local pop-up market, bringing amazing small businesses together to offer a one-stop shop to get all your holiday gifting done. Find clothing and accessories, health and beauty products, edibles and drinkables, jewellery, home decor, art, and much more on two Saturdays this December.

When: December 11 and 18

Time: 9:30 am to 3:30 pm

Where: #120 – 221 10th Avenue SE, Calgary

Cost: $5

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Granary Road (@granaryroad)

What: Visit Granary Road’s Christmas market for an enchanting holiday celebration. Find Christmas carols playing throughout the market, beautifully decorated trees, strings upon strings of Christmas lights, and other festive décor, making Granary Road a destination for Christmas shoppers, foodies, and families alike.

For added fees, visitors can take photos with Santa and with the attraction’s alpacas, a wagon ride, s’more making, breakfast with Santa, and a class in Santa’s workshop.

When: Saturdays and Sundays from November 27 to December 19

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Where: Granary Road (226066 112th Street West, Calgary)

Cost: Free admission to the market

What: Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre, celebrates its five-year anniversary with free admission every weekend through the rest of the year. Take advantage of the final month of this offer to check out new and updated exhibits, catch instrument show-and-tells, and delve into the history of iconic Canadian musicians.

When: Weekends until the end of 2021

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Studio Bell (850 4th Street SE, Calgary)

Cost: Free; reserve your tickets online now

What: Head to Kensington Village to celebrate the holidays. Visitors are invited down to the neighbourhood to enjoy complimentary hot chocolate from Higher Ground Cafe, complimentary coffee from Deville, visits with Santa Claus, free sleigh rides, and community fire pits. There will also be live music performances by local artists in front of Trapped Escape Rooms (1139 Kensington Road NW) from 12:30 to 2:30 pm each day of the event.

When: Saturdays from November 27 to December 18

Time: Noon to 3 pm

Where: Kensington Village, Calgary

Cost: Free