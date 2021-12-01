Celebrate an old-fashioned Christmas at Heritage Park this month

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

Feeling nostalgic for Christmases past? Visit Heritage Park Historical Village this December for an old-timey celebration that’s sure to get you in the holiday spirit.

Saturday, December 4, marks the first day of Heritage Park’s Once Upon a Christmas event, held every Saturday and Sunday until December 19, and daily from December 20 to 23.

Once Upon a Christmas offers ten days of festive entertainment and activities full of old-fashioned charm. The event will feature roaming carollers, snowshoe races, wood carving demonstrations, radio plays and theatrical performances, and a visit from Mr. Claus himself.

The park’s homes and buildings will be decorated for the season as well, bringing cheerful holiday vibes to the historical village.

Guests can start their day by booking a spot at the delicious breakfast buffet at the Wainwright Hotel or Gunn’s Dairy Barn and then take a stroll through the park.

Attendees will be able to learn what the holidays were like back in the day, and the event offers a glimpse into historical celebrations of Chanukah, Christmas, Boxing Day, and Hogmanay (a Scottish New Year tradition).

A reindeer scavenger hunt, gingerbread decorating, and a children’s maze will keep the little ones busy, and physically distanced visits with Santa will take place at Innovation Crossing and are included with admission. Professional photos will be available for an additional fee.

Once Upon a Christmas offers a number of unique shopping experiences, allowing you to get all your holiday gifting done in one go. Guests can visit the Haskayne Mercantile Block outside the park gates, along with a number of locations inside the park.

New in 2021 is the Roundhouse Christmas Market, featuring one-of-a-kind gift items from local artisans and vendors. A returning favourite is the Kids Only Store, where all gifts are under $20.

Once Upon a Christmas runs from 10 am to 4 pm each day of the event and gives guests an insider’s view of traditions past.

Admittance to the event will cost adults $19.95 and $14.95 for children ages three to 15, and tickets can be purchased online at Heritage Park’s website or at the front gate.

When: Saturday and Sunday from December 4 to 19, and daily from December 2o to 23

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Heritage Park Historical Village (1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary)

Cost: $19.95 for general admission (age 16 and older), $14.95 for children age three to 15