Where to host your holiday office party in Calgary this year

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

If you have yet to book a space for your holiday office party in Calgary this season, you better act fast; time is ticking. Luckily, there are lots of restaurants, bars, and venues in the city that are perfect for Christmas festivities.

Whether you’re looking for a space to celebrate with a smaller group of people or somewhere to host a grand corporate outing, there are a variety of spots ready to be booked for this year’s holiday parties.

It’s important to note that most places require a bit of notice when trying to book a spot, so be sure to act fast before it’s too late.

You might also like: 5 boozy holiday pop-up bars to visit in Calgary this season

A first look at Banff's new illuminated Christmas experience (PHOTOS)

The skating rink at Olympic Plaza has officially opened for the season

Here are some Calgary venues where you can host your office holiday party to help take that load off your shoulders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chef Harry @ Big Rock Grill (@bigrockgrill)

Located at one of Calgary’s most beloved craft breweries, the Big Rock Grill makes for an ideal space to host your corporate party – and you know there’ll be great beer! The venue can be transformed into the perfect setting for your event, and Big Rock’s chef and catering manage work together to create the ideal ambiance and menu for you and your guests.

Address: 5555 76th Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-236-1606

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Garage has over 20 years of experience planning holiday parties, so you know this place is bound to throw a great bash. The sports bar offers a custom Party Platter menu and over 6,000 square feet of entertainment, creating the perfect environment for your corporate party.

Address: #195 – 200 Barclay Parade SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-262-6762

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Lake House (@thelakehouseyyc)

The Lake House takes care of every detail of your event, so you can enjoy the party with no stress. The elegant dining room boasts large glass windows with expansive views of Lake Bonavista, creating a stunning backdrop for your event, with menus designed to highlight the venue’s Rocky Mountain cuisine.

Address: 747 Lake Bonavista Drive SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-225-6525

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyatt Regency Calgary (@hyattcalgary)

The Hyatt Regency offers a number of on-site venues to ensure you can choose the ideal space for your festivities. Plan an unforgettable year-end celebration in the heart of downtown Calgary.

Address: 700 Centre Street SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-717-1234

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rouge Inglewood (@rougerestaurant)

Dine in style at Rouge this season. Located in the former home of AE Cross, the restaurant can custom design your food and beverage experience to suit your vision. Based on the size of your group, you can book a separate or semi-private dining area, or reserve the whole house!

Address: 1240 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-531-2767

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deane House Restaurant (@deanehouseyyc)

Another historic Calgary building, the Deane House offers private and semi-private spaces for groups of any size. Work with the Inglewood restaurant’s events manager to choose a menu that’s just right for your group, and to coordinate the tiny details that make your event festive and unique.

Address: 806 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-264-0595

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Guild (@theguildcalgary)

Located right on Stephen Avenue, The Guild and its sister venues, Hudson and Sub Rosa, offer a wide array of customizable and unique options for all of your holiday shenanigans. Choose from a variety of canapés and lunch and dinner menus, or opt for platters and food stations. The Guild even features some signature cocktails, to give your guests something new to sip on as they toast the holidays.

Address: 200 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-770-2313

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teatro Restaurant (@teatrorestaurant)

This elegant downtown Calgary restaurant serves food rooted in Italian tradition, made even better by an award-winning wine cellar. If you ask us, this is the perfect pairing for a classy Christmas party in a stunning atmosphere that’s sure to impress even the most critical coworker.

Address: 200 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-290-1012

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aussie Rules Calgary (@aussierulesyyc)

Looking to add a little extra fun to your office holiday party? Aussie Rules presents a high-energy show along with your meal, and guests can get in on the action by cheering on the duelling pianos or tipping the pianists in an effort to bump their song request to the top of the queue.

Address: 1002 37th Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-249-7933

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fonda Fora (@fondafora)

Calgary’s newest contemporary Mexican restaurant, Fonda Fora, is located at the base of The Westley Hotel and offers trendy, modern spaces with a twist, an incredible menu, and an atmosphere like no other.

Address: 630 4th Avenue SW

Phone: 403-764-6260

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WinSport (@winsportcanada)

Experience legendary hospitality at Canada Olympic Park and enjoy eats from WinSport’s incredible culinary team. WinSport has a number of different venues and menu options, so no matter your Christmas party vision, they can make it come to life.

Address: 88 Canada Olympic Road SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-247-5607

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Park YYC (@heritageparkyyc)

Experience an old-fashioned Christmas at Heritage Park this year. With nostalgic vibes, seasonally inspired cocktails, a traditional holiday feast with all the trimmings or a festive deluxe buffet dinner, and guest favours for a take-home memento, a party at the historical village will keep your guests talking right into the new year.

Address: 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-268-8526

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter