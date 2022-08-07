10 things to do in Calgary this week: August 8 to 14

August is in full swing and there is so much to do in Calgary. There are a couple of chances to try some great food plus a sweet market returns this week.

Plus you can have drinks at the zoo!

Here are 10 things to do this week in Calgary:

Enjoy Summer on 17th

What: The legendary 17th Ave is giving everyone something to enjoy with Summer on 17th. Events like fitness in the park, live music and entertainment plus all the great stores, bars, and restaurants you love on 17th Ave. This week, you can check out a free art class featuring Pollock-style painting, an outdoor row class with Move, and live entertainment including a DJ, classical performers, dancers and more! Plus, there’s plenty of free seating in the park, and proximity to all your favourite 17th Ave restaurants for pre and post-event eats!

When:

August 8 – Live music from Camie Leard Band, 6 to 8 pm

August 10 – Live music from Shari Chaskin and Jon Day, 6 to 8 pm

August 12 – Live DJ & Drag Performance, 6 to 8 pm

August 13– Live music from Shalaine Stebner, 1 to 4 pm

August 14 – Outdoor spin class brought to you by MOVE, 9:30 to 10:30 am, Live music from Justine Vandergrift, 12:30 to 2:30 pm

Where: Tomkins Park – 17th Avenue SW and 8th Street SW

Cost: Free (registration is required for Fitness in the Park)

A night of great wine for a great cause at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo

What: Enjoy an adults-only evening full of wine tasting, food pairings, classical music and activities. Wander the zoo with a glass in hand at this twilight event. The zoo transforms into a peaceful escape – perfect for a girls’ night out, or a romantic date. This event will celebrate wine both Canadian and International and will span the entire zoo. Each ticket includes admission to the zoo, wine tasting, chef-attended food stations, classical music, games, and education. Corks for Conservation will happen rain or shine – moving indoors with inclement weather.

When: Friday, August 12

Where: Calgary Zoo – 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Tickets: $79 +

Celebrate Alberta Cuisine with Alberta on the Plate

What: To celebrate Alberta Food Week, Alberta on the Plate’s participating establishments will be showcasing the incredible bounty of local farms, producers and ingredients. It is a province-wide dine-around where participating restaurants offer fixed-price menus highlighting local producers, growers, distillers, and brewers.

When: August 12 – August 21

Where: Various locations around the city

Take in the Kensington Night Market

What: Head into one of Calgary’s trendiest areas for a night of great local vendors and food. See the latest in fashion and fitness while taking in some amazing treats.

When: Thursday, August 11

Time: 4 pm to 9 pm

Where: 1210 Kensington Road NW

Experience the wonder that is Carifest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carifest Calgary (@carifestcalgary)

What: Enjoy another spectacular Caribbean celebration of music, costumes, tradition and culture! There are events across the city for two days. This year’s theme is #YouMeWeCARIFEST.

When: August 12 – August 13

Where: Shaw Millenium Park — 1220 9th Avenue SW

Feel better about yourself while seeing the Museum of Failure

What: See a collection of over 130 failed innovations like Google Glass, New Coke, and Colgate Frozen Dinners. The museum made its debut in Sweden and was put together by psychologist and innovation researcher, Dr. Samuel West. He believes people will be inspired to innovate and lose their fear of failure if they see the blunders of large corporations. If you feel you need to get a couple “oops” moments off your chest, there is a failure confessional at the end of the tour.

When: Opens July 1 at 10 am

Where: Southcentre Mall – 100 Anderson Road SE

Tickets: $28.11 for general admission

Take in some Music in the Plaza

What: The shows will take place inside Heritage Park at the historic Didsbury bandstand, where attendees can come together with a safe and comfortable amount of wide-open space. Enjoy some of the best acts the local music scene has to offer. As always, rain or shine, the show will go on. From folk to funk and country to Celtic, this year’s line-up of FREE concerts offers something to suit any taste.

When: Every Wednesday until August 31

Time: 6 to 8 pm

Where: Heritage Park – 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Cost: Free

Take in some amazing views at the Sunset Festival in Banff

What: Enjoy some of the best views in the world at the Sunset Festival in Banff. Each night (weather dependent of course) enjoy live music, craft drinks, and donairs. The real star of the evening is mother nature. You can take it all in from the Sunset Viewing Deck.

When: June 30 to September 5

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: Banff Gondola

Cost: Tickets start at $48

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo – 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022

Time: Science centre hours (9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday)

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)