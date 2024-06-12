A STUNNING thermal wellness spa is coming to the Alberta Rockies

A stunning new thermal wellness facility is being built on the site of the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, set to offer guests a luxe, state-of-the-art experience in one of Banff National Park’s most gorgeous settings.

The eco-friendly facility, which will be located on the site of the hotel’s former pool, will feature a range of amenities from a series of vitality pools to contemporary saunas and a dedicated hydrotherapy room.

Its low-impact design blends seamlessly into the hotel, providing unobstructed views of the historic hotel and surrounding mountain landscape.

The experience will begin with its gorgeous and inviting front entrance. The atmospheric passageway will feature stones and water, providing a soothing welcome to guests at the spa.

Plenty of seating space, including an outdoor terrace, will allow you to take in those breathtaking views of Lake Louise. Food and drink offerings from locally sourced ingredients will complement the visit.

“Against layered natural textures, details throughout the spa are designed to surprise, calm, and invigorate. Each step in this discovery is one to linger upon,” the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise writes on its website.

We can’t wait to see the pool open, which will feature plenty of space to catch a tan. The hotel’s previous pool opened in 1926 and closed in 1980.

In addition to the new state-of-the-art wellness centre, the 539-room Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise is currently renovating its suites, elevating the experience even further.

Construction on the spa began in Spring 2023 and is set to wrap up this year, with an anticipated opening date in 2025. More details are expected to come in September.