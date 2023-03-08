The Oliver: Stunning downtown Calgary rental suites for $10K (PHOTOS)

The Oliver is one of the newest entries into Calgary’s luxury downtown rental market and the selection here is stunning.

The Maddison Avenue Executive Suites from The Oliver on 10th Avenue are incredible and give people looking for a high-end place plenty of variety.

The Manhattan — a two-bedroom suite that comes with a 1,000 sq ft private terrace — is the star of the show.

The amazing, furnished suite has luxury finishes and fixtures throughout.

The custom kitchen comes with stone countertops and new appliances.

The carpeted main bedroom is filled with natural light during the day and includes an ensuite bathroom with an amazing modern style.

The other suites in the Maddison Avenue Executive collection are also breathtaking.

Each one of these downtown rental units gives you a great view of Calgary. They are all uniquely furnished with custom fixtures, giving each suite a different feel.

Every unit in the Maddison Avenue Executive Suites is on its own private floor that comes with a private elevator. You will also have access to The Oliver’s Fitness Centre and other amenities.

Other benefits include access to an exclusive storage area along with underground heated and secure parking.

The building comes with some fantastic food options, allowing you the opportunity to have a fun night out without even leaving your building.

The Oliver has a number of rental options available beyond the Maddison Avenue suites. If you are interested, you can book a tour right now.