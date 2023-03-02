The most affordable places to live close to Calgary

Housing prices rose again last month, leading some people to look for affordable options outside of Calgary.

Lucky for those looking, the February report from the Calgary Real Estate Board also included numbers on regions around the city.

Here are the most affordable towns and cities to live in around Calgary.

Airdrie

While the benchmark price in Airdrie rose to $487,200 in February, prices remain below the peak price of $510,700 reported in April 2022 and are a little bit below where the price was a year ago.

Inventories continued to improve in February, but with only 178 units available, levels are still well below longer-term trends for the month, ensuring that the months of supply remained below two months.

Cochrane

The benchmark price for Cochrane also went up in February and now sits at $492,900, which is still below Calgary and below the peaks seen in Cochrane last summer. Inventory in Cochrane was also up last month.

High River

The benchmark price in High River continues to go up but it is still over $100,000 more affordable than Calgary. Much like Calgary, inventory and sales were down last month.

Strathmore

Strathmore is the most affordable area around Calgary with the benchmark coming in under $400,000. The 2023 forecast stated the price was supposed to stay low, which has held true thus far. It is another area where sales, inventory and new listings are low.

Canmore

Sorry to get your hopes up. Affordable and Canmore don’t go together very well, but it’s nice to dream. The benchmark price has gone up from $839,175 at the beginning of the year to $869,000. This makes it the clear winner for the most expensive city in the area.