Did you see that: Two recognizable Alberta spots were just spotted in episode four of "The Last of Us"

More filming locations from HBO’s The Last of Us are popping up with each episode, and two locations in Alberta were easily spotted in episode four of the series.

Eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed the rollercoaster at Calaway Park just west of Calgary making an appearance early in the episode while Joel and Elle are driving, and some moments later the iconic High Level Bridge in Lethbridge also appears.

Millions of people around the world are going to see The Iconic @LethbridgeCity High Level Bridge on their screens tonight 👀 https://t.co/dcqH66uIts — Keep Alberta Rolling 🎥✨ (@KeepABRolling) February 5, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calaway Park (@calawaypark)

Both the rides at Calaway Park and the High Level Bridge are in rough shape in the episode, with the high level bridge even collapsing in the middle.

In earlier episodes you could spot some waterfalls in the province and also the Alberta Legislature building in Edmonton, so we can expect to see more familiar locations in our province.

A few stars of the series have also professed their love for one spot in Alberta that they visited while filming, so hey, we hope they show some love for the rest of the province.

Some behind-the-scenes looks while filming has also started to pop up online, with Bella Ramsey posting a group photo with the Calgary skyline shining in the background.

According to ACTRA Alberta, production for the project began in July 2021 and wrapped in June 2022, with filming taking place across the province, including in downtown Calgary, the Legislature Building in Edmonton, Fort Macleod, Canmore, and Calgary post-secondary schools SAIT and Mount Royal University.

So, there you have it. As the nine-episode series continues, we can’t wait to spot more Alberta locations.