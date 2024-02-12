A lottery winner east of Edmonton says she is excited to think about retiring thanks to a cool windfall of $100,000.

Terry Dubé’s started her morning with a bang earlier this year. The Mundare local woke up,

checked a couple of Lotto Max tickets on the Lotto Spot app and learned she had won

$100,000 on the December 15 Extra she added to her ticket for $1.

“I had a couple tickets to check – this was the first one,” she told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) in a news release. “I checked a couple more

tickets and then came back to this one.”

Dubé added that she was shocked and had to check the ticket a couple of times before it really sank in that she had netted a whopping $100,000.

“I showed my partner. We were so excited,” she added.

Dubé said she has one thing on her mind after winning this prize: she can now “entertain and think about retiring.”

The winner said she also hopes to take a trip somewhere warm as well.

Dubé purchased her winning Lotto Max and Extra ticket from Mundare Foods, located at 5035 Street. She won her prize by matching the last six digits of the Extra numbers drawn on December 15 – 6002892.