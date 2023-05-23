Picture this: The weather is warm, the sun is on your skin (finally!), and you’re driving home from work and really just don’t feel like making dinner.

If you know the feeling, then look no further. Tacos Mexico Memorial has your back.

We stopped by for some takeout on the way home from our 9-to-5 and were greeted by a lovely staff member and the sweet chatter of what we believe was Spanish being spoken amongst the folks in the kitchen.

We only had to wait a mere 10 minutes for three authentic Mexican meals that set us back a total of $27 — tip included.

The restaurant’s interior is super fun and has a ton of Mexican decorations to look at.

Its colours are just as vibrant as its flavours. The bar has a range of spirits adorning the wall, with a solid selection of tequila and mezcal.

Tacos Mexico Memorial also has margaritas galore, with fruity flavours like strawberry, lime, mango, tamarind, guava habanero, and hibiscus mint for only $8 each.

Appetizers range from $11 to $17, and we settled on a classic, the Nachos Del Rey. Served with baked tortilla chips, melted mozzarella and cheddar, cream, guacamole, and salsa for just $13, and it was huge.

Plenty to put aside for a late-night snack.

This spot’s street-style tacos are served on a soft corn tortilla, are 100% gluten-free, and are only $6.50 for two.

Choose from their Babacoa, tender beef in huajillo sauce, the Discada, with pork sausage, bacon, peppers, and onion, or if you’re feeling adventurous, try the Lengua, made of beef tongue.

We opted for the Pollo Pibil with pulled chicken in adobo and the Chorizo con Papas with pork Mexican sausage and potatoes. They were delicious and super filling.

Tacos Mexico also has a wide selection of vegetarian options too, its sautéed vegetable tacos are made with mixed veg, feta, and sour cream.

The Rajas Poblanas are stuffed to the brim with roasted poblano peppers, onion, corn, sour cream, and feta, and the Nopales is served with sautéed cactus, onion, and tomato.

Do yourself a favour and go check out Tacos Mexico Memorial.

It’s only a 10-minute drive from downtown Calgary and the friendly team will be there ready to greet you with a smile.

Tacos Mexico Memorial

Address: 3725 Memorial Drive SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-457-6117



Instagram