Calgary’s very first Taco Week and Margarita Madness is kicking off today.

The event, which runs from May 31 to June 9, aims to combine community support and culinary excitement across Cowtown by raising money for a good cause, all through some delicious bites and sips.

Having started in Winnipeg, Taco Week and Margarita Madness were conceived as a way to help restaurants and charities post-COVID, but now, the initiatives are expanding into even more cities.

Over 20 Calgary restaurants will be taking part in the weeklong celebration, where they’ll be serving up some impressive taco and margarita creations.

Regardless of whether you buy in a restaurant or online, $1 from each purchase of these exclusive dishes or sips will go directly to Calgary Food Bank.

Restaurants serving up treats include Surfy Surfy, Gringo Street, Salt & Pepper, and Native Tongues.

As well as indulging in some culinary delights, Calgarians will also be able to vote for their favourite taco and margarita creations, and the winner will be declared the best in Calgary.

“We cannot wait to see the public come together to try the unique taco and margarita creations that were made to support Calgary restaurants and charities,” said Kevin Manswell, co-founder of Taco Week.

For a full list of participating restaurants or to vote for your favourite taco or margarita, you can visit Taco Week’s website.