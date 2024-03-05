Calgary Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau caught a stray shot from Seattle Kraken announcer Eddie Olczyk last night.

With roughly five minutes remaining in the second period between the Flames and Kraken, a deflected pass off the stick of Noah Hanifin saw the puck go way up and hit the scoreboard. Shortly thereafter, confetti started falling down to the ice, prompting play to be halted once again.

During that second stoppage, Huberdeau attempted but failed to catch some of the confetti coming down, which prompted a hilarious yet ruthless joke from Olczyk.

“I hope they understand that there’s confetti falling here. You can see it clearly on the ice. It’s all over the place,” Olczyk began. “Huberdeau just caught one… or, he missed it. That’s the type of year he’s having.”

John Forslund and Eddie Olczyk had way too much fun with a puck hitting the scoreboard in Calgary including Flames star Jonathan Huberdeau catching a stray and a hilariously outdated Ray Guy reference. (H/T @PeteBlackburn) pic.twitter.com/wCIkAcZk6k — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 5, 2024

Olczyk continued without pause or laughter afterward, indicating that he didn’t mean for his comment to come across the way it did. Nonetheless, fans tuning into the game had a good chuckle at that line.

Though Huberdeau has been much better in 2024, with 22 points through 24 games, he has just 38 points on the season. It has been a rough go for the 30-year-old since joining the Flames, as he has mustered up a combined 24 goals and 93 points through 139 games.