Priced out of Alberta? These HUGE Saskatchewan houses may make you move

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Sep 26 2024, 5:59 pm
Royal LePage Next Level

If you are feeling like you are priced out of the real estate world in Alberta, look to our neighbours to the east, with some HUGE houses in Saskatchewan up for grabs that give you some major bang for your buck.

We rounded up 10 houses in Saskatchewan that are all under the $600,000 price point, and all are over 2,000 square feet in size. Talk about a deal!

That’s cheaper than the average residential sale price in Calgary, which has settled to $602,653, and most we found were built since 2000.

Edmonton’s average residential sale price is much lower; however, we doubt it’s easy to find newer builds that offer living spaces as large as these Saskatchewan houses.

151 Centennial Drove, Grand Coulee, for $559,900

2 Percent Realty Refined Inc.

2 Percent Realty Refined Inc.

2 Percent Realty Refined Inc.

2 Percent Realty Refined Inc.

  • Four bedrooms
  • Three bathrooms
  • Built in 2013
  • 2,140 square feet

233 11th Avenue NE, Swift Current, for $511,000

eXp Realty

eXp Realty

eXp Realty

eXp Realty

eXp Realty

eXp Realty

  • Four bedrooms
  • Four bathrooms
  • Built in 1988
  • 2,308 square feet

2928 Trombley Street, Regina, for $589,900

Royal LePage Next Level

Royal LePage Next Level

Royal LePage Next Level

Royal LePage Next Level

Royal LePage Next Level

  • Three bedrooms
  • Three bathrooms
  • Built in 2024
  • 2,020 square feet

4022 Cumberland Road E, Regina, for $599,800

eXp Realty

eXp Realty

eXp Realty

eXp Realty

eXp Realty

  • Five bedrooms
  • Four bathrooms
  • Built in 2007
  • 2,057 square feet

1127 Stensrud Road, Saskatoon, for $599,000

Royal LePage Hallmark

Royal LePage Hallmark

Royal LePage Hallmark

Royal LePage Hallmark

Royal LePage Hallmark

  • Three bedrooms
  • Three bathrooms
  • Built in 2008
  • 2,000 square feet

704 Markland Street, Rosetown, for $558,888

houses saskatchewan

PCCU Real Estate Ltd.

houses saskatchewan

PCCU Real Estate Ltd.

houses saskatchewan

PCCU Real Estate Ltd.

houses saskatchewan

PCCU Real Estate Ltd.

houses saskatchewan

PCCU Real Estate Ltd.

  • Seven bedrooms
  • Five bathrooms
  • Built in 1996
  • 2,482 square feet

8123 Kestral Drive, Regina, for $549,900

houses saskatchewan

Coldwell Banker Local Realty

houses saskatchewan

Coldwell Banker Local Realty

houses saskatchewan

Coldwell Banker Local Realty

houses saskatchewan

Coldwell Banker Local Realty

houses saskatchewan

Coldwell Banker Local Realty

houses saskatchewan

Coldwell Banker Local Realty

houses saskatchewan

Coldwell Banker Local Realty

  • Four bedrooms
  • Four bathrooms
  • Built in 1987
  • 2,442 square feet

9 Park Boulevard, Melville, for $539,000

houses saskatchewan

Royal LePage Next Level

Royal LePage Next Level

houses saskatchewan

Royal LePage Next Level

houses saskatchewan

Royal LePage Next Level

houses saskatchewan

Royal LePage Next Level

  • Six bedrooms
  • Three bathrooms
  • Built in 2009
  • 2,165 square feet

1007 Gull Road, Regina, for $574,900

houses saskatchewan

Sutton Group – Results Realty

Sutton Group – Results Realty

Sutton Group – Results Realty

Sutton Group – Results Realty

Sutton Group – Results Realty

  • Six bedrooms
  • Four bathrooms
  • Built in 2006
  • 2,048 square feet

47 Emerald Creek Drive, White City, for $589,000

Royal LePage Next Level

alberta houses saskatchewan

Royal LePage Next Level

Royal LePage Next Level

alberta houses saskatchewan

Royal LePage Next Level

alberta houses saskatchewan

Royal LePage Next Level

houses saskatchewan

Royal LePage Next Level

  • Five bedrooms
  • Four bathrooms
  • Built in 2008
  • 2,200 square feet
