Priced out of Alberta? These HUGE Saskatchewan houses may make you move
Sep 26 2024, 5:59 pm
If you are feeling like you are priced out of the real estate world in Alberta, look to our neighbours to the east, with some HUGE houses in Saskatchewan up for grabs that give you some major bang for your buck.
We rounded up 10 houses in Saskatchewan that are all under the $600,000 price point, and all are over 2,000 square feet in size. Talk about a deal!
That’s cheaper than the average residential sale price in Calgary, which has settled to $602,653, and most we found were built since 2000.
Edmonton’s average residential sale price is much lower; however, we doubt it’s easy to find newer builds that offer living spaces as large as these Saskatchewan houses.
151 Centennial Drove, Grand Coulee, for $559,900
- Four bedrooms
- Three bathrooms
- Built in 2013
- 2,140 square feet
233 11th Avenue NE, Swift Current, for $511,000
- Four bedrooms
- Four bathrooms
- Built in 1988
- 2,308 square feet
- Three bedrooms
- Three bathrooms
- Built in 2024
- 2,020 square feet
4022 Cumberland Road E, Regina, for $599,800
- Five bedrooms
- Four bathrooms
- Built in 2007
- 2,057 square feet
1127 Stensrud Road, Saskatoon, for $599,000
- Three bedrooms
- Three bathrooms
- Built in 2008
- 2,000 square feet
704 Markland Street, Rosetown, for $558,888
- Seven bedrooms
- Five bathrooms
- Built in 1996
- 2,482 square feet
8123 Kestral Drive, Regina, for $549,900
- Four bedrooms
- Four bathrooms
- Built in 1987
- 2,442 square feet
9 Park Boulevard, Melville, for $539,000
- Six bedrooms
- Three bathrooms
- Built in 2009
- 2,165 square feet
1007 Gull Road, Regina, for $574,900
- Six bedrooms
- Four bathrooms
- Built in 2006
- 2,048 square feet
47 Emerald Creek Drive, White City, for $589,000
- Five bedrooms
- Four bathrooms
- Built in 2008
- 2,200 square feet