If you are feeling like you are priced out of the real estate world in Alberta, look to our neighbours to the east, with some HUGE houses in Saskatchewan up for grabs that give you some major bang for your buck.

We rounded up 10 houses in Saskatchewan that are all under the $600,000 price point, and all are over 2,000 square feet in size. Talk about a deal!

That’s cheaper than the average residential sale price in Calgary, which has settled to $602,653, and most we found were built since 2000.

Edmonton’s average residential sale price is much lower; however, we doubt it’s easy to find newer builds that offer living spaces as large as these Saskatchewan houses.

Four bedrooms

Three bathrooms

Built in 2013

2,140 square feet

Four bedrooms

Four bathrooms

Built in 1988

2,308 square feet

Three bedrooms

Three bathrooms

Built in 2024

2,020 square feet

Five bedrooms

Four bathrooms

Built in 2007

2,057 square feet

Three bedrooms

Three bathrooms

Built in 2008

2,000 square feet

Seven bedrooms

Five bathrooms

Built in 1996

2,482 square feet

Four bedrooms

Four bathrooms

Built in 1987

2,442 square feet

Six bedrooms

Three bathrooms

Built in 2009

2,165 square feet

Six bedrooms

Four bathrooms

Built in 2006

2,048 square feet