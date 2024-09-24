Sweet relief: Gas prices are going down in Alberta soon

If you’re a driver in Alberta, you may want to hold off on filling up your gas tank, as prices are set to dip at the gas pumps tomorrow.

According to gas price analyst site Gas Wizard, prices are expected to dip in Alberta’s major cities by tomorrow.

On Wednesday, regular gas prices in Edmonton will drop by one cent to $1.36 per litre, while premium gas prices will dip three cents to $1.64.

Diesel prices in YEG are also expected to dip slightly, falling to $1.45 per litre.

Meanwhile, in Calgary, fuel prices will dip by two cents across the board. Regular gas will drop to $1.42 per litre tomorrow, and premium gas will drop to $1.72 per litre.

You might also like: A wild weather swing is in store for Alberta this week with temps hitting 30°C

CFL teams will rock awesome Indigenous-themed logos in games

10 fall things you can do in Edmonton for $30 or less this October

So, if you can wait a bit to fill up your tank, your bank account will surely appreciate the extra dough you saved at the gas station!