How to stream tonight's Oilers-Flames game

The Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames are set to face off against one another for the second time this preseason, and once again, it won’t be televised.

Fans don’t need to worry, however, as each team is broadcasting the game live on its own individual streaming platform. The Oilers will broadcast the game on OilersPlus.com, which is available to all subscribing fans. Those who are not subscribed can use the promo code PRESEASON23 to get a free month on a subscription. The Flames, meanwhile, will broadcast the game on their official team website.

For some fans who may be out driving or away from any streaming devices, the game can also be heard on Edmonton’s 630CHED radio station, as well as Calgary’s Sportsnet960 The Fan.

The last time these two met up, the Oilers iced a young, inexperienced lineup, while the Flames had plenty of their regulars in. Despite the advantage being in the Flames’ favour, however, it was the Oilers who walked away with a 2-1 victory thanks to a breakaway goal from Brad Malone in overtime.

This time, the Flames will ice a less experienced lineup, though there will still be some regulars for fans to watch. Yegor Sharangovich, Dillon Dube, and Walker Duehr will all play up front, while Nikita Zadorov and Jordan Oesterle will be in on the back end. Both Dustin Wolf and Dan Vladar will dress, meaning Jacob Markstrom will be out as a healthy scratch.

The Oilers will be doing the opposite, as several regulars up front in Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Evander Kane will suit up. Several regulars will be in on the back end as well including Evan Bouchard, Cody Ceci, Darnell Nurse, and Vincent Desharnais. Calvin Pickard and Stuart Skinner will dress as the Oilers two goaltenders.

While the Oilers will be the overwhelming favourites in this one, last Friday’s game between these two serves as proof that anything can happen in the preseason! Puck drop in this one is set for 7 pm MT.