Body of man who jumped in to save family dog recovered from Alberta lake

RCMP says officers have recovered the body of a man who jumped into the water at Spray Lakes to save a dog this summer.

The Calgary man was fishing with family members when their dog jumped from the boat on August 7.

The man attempted to retrieve the dog by jumping into the water and a short time later, the man and dog submerged and did not resurface.

On Sunday, September 25 at approximately 12:30 pm, the man’s body was located by the Central Alberta Rescue Diving Society (CARDS).

“Canmore RCMP expresses thanks and appreciation to Kananaskis Emergency Services, Alberta Conservation Officers, Canmore Fire Rescue, and Alberta Fish and Wildlife for their valuable assistance in this matter,” RCMP said in a news release.

“Our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of the deceased.”