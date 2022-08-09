Man drowns after trying to save dog at popular Alberta Rockies lake

A man drowned Sunday evening at Spray Lakes after trying to save his dog who jumped into the water from a boat.

Canmore RCMP was alerted to the report of the drowning at approximately 7 pm on Sunday.

Police say a man from Calgary was fishing with family members when their dog jumped from the boat. The man attempted to retrieve the dog by jumping into the water and a short time later, the man and dog submerged and did not resurface.

Kananaskis Emergency Services, Alberta Conservation Officers, Canmore Fire Rescue, Alberta Fish and Wildlife Officer and the RCMP responded to the area to search for the drowning victims. RCMP are continuing search efforts.

“Adequate resources are currently in place for the search operation,” RCMP said in a news release.

At this time, Canmore RCMP are asking the public to avoid the south end of Spray Lakes while search efforts continue with the added assistance of the Central Alberta Rescue Diving Society (CARDS).