Pickleball is exploding in popularity and there’s a new centre planned near Calgary that’s sure to help people get their fix!

The proposed Okotoks Pickleball and Tennis Centre (OPTC) would see 24 brand-new pickleball courts, two tennis courts and a training court come to Okotoks.

The project is a collaboration with the Town of Okotoks and the OPTC which is a registered non-profit as part of an effort to bring an affordable sports centre to the town and introduce more people to the fast-growing sport.

“Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in North America, and the single largest impediment to growth is that facilities cannot keep up with demand. Pickleball is a wonderful sport to keep middle and older age groups active, and the social benefits are equally meaningful; pickleball creates a sense of community that we all benefit from. That said, the sport is growing fastest with the 10-34-year-old age bracket, but many don’t get to experience it due to lack of facilities. Dedicated facilities for recreational use, as well as for training and for competitive events will be important for the continued growth of the sport,” reads the website.

The centre would include a mix of free play options and affordable programming so that visitors can enjoy the facility no matter their financial situation. The society also plans on providing 10,000 children with beginner pickleball lessons in the first five years of opening.

The centre is still in the fundraising phase with over 50% of the $10,000,000 goal already completed.

Calgary currently has 10 locations comprising 57 pickleball courts, so the new centre would be a significant boost for the sport in the area.

If you’re passionate about seeing this vision become a reality, there’s a fundraiser being held later this summer to help reach the hefty sum.

Complete with music, dancing and a silent auction!

Okotoks Pickleball and Tennis Centre fundraiser

When: August 8, 2024, at 8 pm

Where: 204 Community Way #4, Okotoks, Alberta

Tickets: $25 plus the option for further donation and can be purchased online here