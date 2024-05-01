Speeding fines in Calgary school and playground zones could double

Calgarians might want to pay extra close attention to school and playground zones soon, as there is a possibility of a change to speeding fines in those areas.

Calgary City Council unanimously passed a proposal on Tuesday that would see speeding fines double in school and playground zones.

The proposal cites numerous reasons to support the change, including various complaints from school boards and parents.

It also highlights the fact that Alberta already has zones where speeding fines can double, such as when workers are present in construction zones or when passing first responders. It would not be the first province to implement such a change; Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, and Nova Scotia already hold similar policies.

Current speeding fines start at $81 for 1 kilometre over the speed limit and steadily increase to up to $495 for 50 kilometres over.

Approving the fine increase involves more steps, the next being to present it at the Alberta Municipalities Conference in September.