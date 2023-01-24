Social media reacts to the huge AHS system outages

Alberta Health Services was hit by major tech problems and people took to social media to voice their frustration with AHS for the outages.

The tweet announcing the problems came down just after 9 am Monday morning saying the issues were province-wide and they were impacting services like 8-1-1 Health Link.

We are currently experiencing a province-wide network outage which is impacting some services. 8-1-1 Health Link is unable to receive calls at this time. If you have an emergency, call 9-1-1. We are working to restore service and will provide updates as soon as possible. — Alberta Health Services (@AHS_media) January 23, 2023

There was immediate frustration from people on Twitter, with many people dealing with situations that needed to be resolved.

Quite frankly… this makes me speechless. Something has to be done to prevent this sort of thing happening in the future! We are waiting for important information which should come TODAY — Shawn the twitt (@shawnthetwitt) January 23, 2023

Yes, the blood labs are affected by this AHS outage.

What a shitshow @JasonCoppingAB https://t.co/sqJJgOPoFE — Brandy with a why? (@brandy_withawhy) January 23, 2023

The AHS outages lasted for most of the day on Monday with many on Twitter expressing how big this really was.

This was a BIG FUCKING DEAL today. Like a really big deal. The biggest and longest unplanned outage I’ve seen in the 15 years working there. It affected almost every single thing all through AHS and APL. https://t.co/lNtVxJ84Ta — Nik Will Never Not Be Tired (@longtimetohere) January 24, 2023

Of course, when something like this happens, the front-line workers are the ones who have to take on the brunt of the problems. Some people out there made sure to give them credit for working through it on Monday.

Eventually, the issues were resolved. AHS tweeted they will be bringing a third party in to handle the investigation into what went wrong.