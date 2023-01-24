News

Social media reacts to the huge AHS system outages

Jan 24 2023
Alberta Health Services was hit by major tech problems and people took to social media to voice their frustration with AHS for the outages.

The tweet announcing the problems came down just after 9 am Monday morning saying the issues were province-wide and they were impacting services like 8-1-1 Health Link.

There was immediate frustration from people on Twitter, with many people dealing with situations that needed to be resolved.

The AHS outages lasted for most of the day on Monday with many on Twitter expressing how big this really was.

Of course, when something like this happens, the front-line workers are the ones who have to take on the brunt of the problems. Some people out there made sure to give them credit for working through it on Monday.

Eventually, the issues were resolved. AHS tweeted they will be bringing a third party in to handle the investigation into what went wrong.

