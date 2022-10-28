The snow forecast for parts of Alberta today was increased and it's wild

It is shaping up to be a very snowy day for parts of Alberta, with Environment Canada now upping its snow forecast for what the Rockies could see today.

The federal weather agency is now calling for more than 40 cm of snow to fall by this evening in some places, an increase of 10 cm from yesterday’s forecast.

Winter storm warnings have been issued for Banff National Park for the areas of Highway 93, Jasper to Saskatchewan River Crossing, and Lake Louise to Saskatchewan River Crossing.

Jasper National Park also has a warning in place for Highway 93, Jasper to Saskatchewan River Crossing.

“Hazardous winter conditions are expected,” the warning from Environment Canada stated.

“Significant snowfall will develop today along sections of the Icefields Parkway, Highway 93. Amounts approaching 40 cm are expected by Friday evening.”

Environment Canada added motorists should consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations and visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.