Too soon: Calgary could see some snow to welcome October

Much to the dismay of many of us in Calgary, the risk of snow is in the forecast to welcome the first few days of October. Way too soon, Mother Nature!

According to the long-range forecast from The Weather Network, things really take a change as we enter early October, with daytime highs sitting in the low single digits. Eeek!!

The first mention of snow is flagged on Thursday, October 5, with mixed precipitation in the cards and a high of 2°C and a low of -3°C.

The following days, October 6 and 7, both have scattered flurries in the forecast with highs of just 0°C and 2°C, respectively.

Luckily, the 24-hour snowfall amounts will stick below one centimetre for each day, so the roads shouldn’t be apocalyptic.

So, there you have it.

Be sure to get out and enjoy all the fall and Halloween things to do across Alberta before it is too late — you never know when you will wake up to a blanket of snow outside!