As we head into the weekend, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a snowfall warning for parts of Alberta.

While snow is expected for many areas in the province, including Calgary, it’s the areas south of the city that will be hit the hardest.

Lethbridge, Milk River, Okotoks, High River, and Claresholm are all included in the snowfall warning. Up to 20 centimetres of snow are predicted for parts of the region, with Calgary possibly getting between 5 and 10 centimetres of snow, according to Alysa Pederson with the ECCC.

While there might be snow on the way, it doesn’t mean that winter temperatures will be coming back again in full force, despite today’s Groundhog Day prediction by Balzac Billy.

Pederson says this year’s El Niño is contributing to average and above-average temperatures, which could mean more snow than usual. Simply put, it’s set to be a potentially snowier but warmer February this year.

Pederson also added this weekend’s snowfall is the only one on the radar (so far) for the next couple of weeks.