While many people rely on modern science to help them plan for the weather ahead, the fascination with one iconic furry forecaster doesn’t seem to be dwindling any time soon.

Balzac Billy is Alberta’s favourite groundhog and weather guru, and he’s just made a much-anticipated announcement, but it might not be what many are hoping to hear.

At an event early this morning, Billy emerged from his burrow and was greeted by his shadow. If you’re unfamiliar with the tradition, legend has it that if Billy sees his shadow, the region will be in store for six more weeks of winter, whereas if he doesn’t, people can count on an early spring.

Billy’s prediction isn’t totally out of line with predictions from science this winter.

Alysa Pederson with Environment and Climate Change Canada says snow is on the way for the southern part of the province starting this weekend.

She also added that this year’s El Niño is contributing to average and above-average temperatures, which could mean more snow than usual. Simply put, it’s set to be a potentially snowier but warmer February this year.

So, depending on how you look at it, Billy might not be too far off!