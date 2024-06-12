Two injured in bear attack in Waterton Lakes National Park

An area in Waterton Lakes National Park has been closed after a bear injured two visitors to the park on Tuesday.

The attack, which occurred around 2 pm on Tuesday, according to Parks Canada, took place on Ruby Ridge when two visitors were doing a scramble up from Crandell Lake when they encountered the bear.

The bear charged the party, and both people were bitten during the attack. Bear spray was deployed, and the bear disengaged, allowing the pair to leave the area. They hiked out and were transported via ambulance to a local hospital in stable condition.

Parks Canada has issued a closure for Crandall Lake and its area, including for Mount Crandell and Crandell Lake Trail, Crandell Lake Campground, Crandell Loop from the Townsite to the Crandell Lake Trailhead, Crandell Mountain Campground, and Canyon Church Camp.

The closure is also in effect for Ruby Ridge to the north slopes of Mount Blakiston, including Ruby Falls and Ruby Lake, and Lineham Trail, including Lineham Cliffs and the south slopes of Mount Blakiston.

Parks Canada added that violators may be charged under the Canada National Parks Act, which carries a maximum penalty of $25,000.

The bear has not been located, and the species is unknown at this time. Parks Canada is further investigating the incident.