This world-famous Canadian lake has a hidden campsite you must visit this summer

Alberta’s Rockies are full of breathtaking spots, but this hidden campsite that’s located on a world-famous lake is something you absolutely must visit.

If you are on the hunt for the perfect backcountry camping with a twist, this spot in Jasper National Park will be right up your alley.

To get to the Hidden Cove campground on Maligne Lake, you’ll need to paddle 3.5 kilometres, which, depending on conditions and the weight of your canoe or kayak, could take you between 45 minutes and two hours.

Be aware that tour boats travel down the middle of the lake and usually operate from 9 am to 6:30 pm, which can create large waves. So make sure you head out early to avoid that scenario!

The campground itself has a beautiful shelter, complete with a picnic table and wood stove.

Food storage lockers are provided, with one locker per site. Store all food, garbage, beverages, scented articles, and stoves in these bear-proof lockers.

Firewood is not provided, so if you wanna cook up some s’mores or hot dogs, you’ll have to pack that wood in with you. Bringing a water filter or four to five litres of clean water per person per day is suggested, too.

The maximum number of people allowed at the campground is 14, so you know the place will be peaceful – almost as if the whole island is yours!

Camping at Hidden Cove is limited to two nights, so make sure you soak up the experience. Paddle around the island, breathe in the fresh mountain air, and take a thousand photos. Memories of the trip will last a lifetime!

To help make your trip even easier, Parks Canada has suggested a handy packing list here.

You can book a campsite at Hidden Cove at Maligne Lake here.