The best rooftop restaurant in the continent was just named, and it’s right here in Alberta.

There are some absolutely incredible places to eat in Banff, and this picturesque Alberta spot has landed on the World Culinary Awards list for 2022.

Sky Bistro was named the Best Rooftop Restaurant in 2022 in North America at the prestigious award ceremony.

The third annual World Culinary Awards were just announced for 2022, with establishments all over the world receiving distinctions in various categories.

The culinary awards “serves to celebrate and reward excellence in the culinary tourism industry through our annual awards programme” and is a sister program to the World Travel Awards, according to its website.

Categories include World’s Best Restaurant, World’s Best Fine Dining Restaurant, World’s Best Hotel Restaurant, and more, with subcategories of winners for each continent.

Not only is Sky Bistro on top of a mountain, but guests must take the thrilling Banff Gondola just to get there (and get down).

If you’re terrified of heights, this spot isn’t for you, but dining here should be on your bucket list if you love panoramic views and delicious food.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Calgary (@dishedcalgary)

Other Canadian accolades include Montreal’s Toque being named Canada’s Best Restaurant while Sidecut Modern Steak & Bar in Whistler snagged the award for North America’s Best Hotel Restaurant for 2022.

To view the entire list of winners, check out the World Culinary Awards’ website.

With files from Daryn Wright