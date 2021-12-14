Imagine Dragons adds Calgary show to 2022 Mercury World Tour

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

Imagine Dragons has added nine Canadian shows to their Mercury World Tour, and one of those stops will be in Calgary.

The band is embarking on a tour to celebrate the release of their latest album, Mercury – Act 1, which includes the singles “Follow You” and “Cutthroat.”

The Mercury World Tour kicks off in Miami on February 6, 2022, making 26 stops across North America before wrapping up on April 28 in Moncton, New Brunswick.

Canada… here we come presale starts tomorrow at 10am local time https://t.co/xzttjTZ6DX pic.twitter.com/EqMVSexf1Z — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) December 14, 2021

Mercury – Act 1, which was released in September 2021, marks the band’s first album since 2018’s ORIGINS. The album’s title draws inspiration from the word “mercurial,” and the current single, “Wrecked,” is a confessional exploration of grief, written by lead vocalist Dan Reynolds after losing his sister-in-law to cancer in 2019.

Imagine Dragons will be playing the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on April 15, 2022, following a concert in Edmonton.

Other Canadian tour stops include Vancouver, Victoria, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Moncton, Montreal, Quebec City, Ottawa, and London, Ontario.

The complete tour schedule is as follows.

February 6 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

February 8 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Arena

February 10 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

February 12 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

February 14 – Belmont Park – Long Island, NY – UBS Arena

February 16 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

February 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

February 21 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse

February 23 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

February 25 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

February 27 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

March 2 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena

March 4 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

March 7 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

March 9 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

March 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

March 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

April 10 – Victoria, BC – Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

April 13 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

April 15 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

April 17 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

April 19 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

April 22 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

April 24 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

April 26 – Quebec City, QC– Centre Videotron

April 28 – Moncton, NB – Avenir Centre

General admission tickets for new concert dates, including the Calgary show, go on sale through Ticketmaster at 10 am on December 17, while tickets for previously announced dates are available now.

Imagine Dragons: Mercury World Tour

When: April 15, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome (555 Saddledome Rise SE, Calgary)

Tickets: On sale starting at 10 am on December 17