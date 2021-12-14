Imagine Dragons adds Calgary show to 2022 Mercury World Tour

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.
Imagine Dragons has added nine Canadian shows to their Mercury World Tour, and one of those stops will be in Calgary.
The band is embarking on a tour to celebrate the release of their latest album, Mercury – Act 1, which includes the singles “Follow You” and “Cutthroat.”
The Mercury World Tour kicks off in Miami on February 6, 2022, making 26 stops across North America before wrapping up on April 28 in Moncton, New Brunswick.
Mercury – Act 1, which was released in September 2021, marks the band’s first album since 2018’s ORIGINS. The album’s title draws inspiration from the word “mercurial,” and the current single, “Wrecked,” is a confessional exploration of grief, written by lead vocalist Dan Reynolds after losing his sister-in-law to cancer in 2019.
Imagine Dragons will be playing the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on April 15, 2022, following a concert in Edmonton.
Other Canadian tour stops include Vancouver, Victoria, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Moncton, Montreal, Quebec City, Ottawa, and London, Ontario.
The complete tour schedule is as follows.
February 6 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena
February 8 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Arena
February 10 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
February 12 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
February 14 – Belmont Park – Long Island, NY – UBS Arena
February 16 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
February 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
February 21 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse
February 23 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
February 25 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
February 27 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
March 2 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena
March 4 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
March 7 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
March 9 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
March 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
March 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
April 10 – Victoria, BC – Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre
April 13 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
April 15 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
April 17 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre
April 19 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
April 22 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
April 24 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens
April 26 – Quebec City, QC– Centre Videotron
April 28 – Moncton, NB – Avenir Centre
General admission tickets for new concert dates, including the Calgary show, go on sale through Ticketmaster at 10 am on December 17, while tickets for previously announced dates are available now.
Imagine Dragons: Mercury World Tour
When: April 15, 2022
Time: 7 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome (555 Saddledome Rise SE, Calgary)
Tickets: On sale starting at 10 am on December 17