Multiple people injured after stabbing in downtown Calgary

Calgary Police Service said on Monday afternoon that multiple people were stabbed in the downtown core.

In a news release, police said that officers “quickly flooded the downtown area to track, locate and arrest a suspect believed to be connected to at least two stabbings and a robbery.”

At around 12:45 pm, police received multiple reports of a man with a knife who is believed to have stabbed three people and assaulted another while trying to steal a purse, within the areas of the 600 block of Fifth Avenue SW, as well as the 400 block of Fourth and Fifth avenues SW.

Police said that the victims received a range of injuries between minor and serious; however, all are in stable condition.

The suspect was taken into custody at approximately 1:10 pm in the area of Fourth Street and Seventh Avenue SE, following a confrontation with officers. Police added that further details about the motive, the nature of the attacks and charges will be released when they become available.

“Anyone who may have had contact with the suspect during the time frame of the attacks is asked to contact the police’s non-emergency number,” the release stated.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.