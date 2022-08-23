These 6 hidden gems are only 20 minutes from downtown Calgary

We’re all aware of how many great things there are to see and do in Calgary, but how many of us know about all the hidden gems in the untapped neighbourhoods outside of the downtown core?

Take Airdrie — it’s just 20 minutes north of downtown Calgary and is becoming more popular with home buyers seeking places to live outside the city. And within Airdrie is the neighbourhood of Midtown — an urban oasis that covers over 90 acres of land. Designed to offer a sense of connection in the midst of the city, Midtown offers dream houses by Alberta home builders Shane Homes, Trico Homes, and Wave Homes.

Laned homes, single-family front drive homes, and paired homes will make up Midtown and start from the upper $400,000s. Plus with community amenities like a pedestrian bridge and two parks completed and more parks and pathways on the way, this area’s looking like an ideal place to live and play.

So, with exploring this low-key haven on our minds, we rounded up six of the best-hidden gems in and around Airdrie’s Midtown.

The cornerstone of any good neighbourhood is access to a tranquil outdoor area (as far as we Canadians are concerned). Nose Creek Park, located a short walk from the homes at Midtown, offers just that.

This stunning 20 acre natural area is right in the downtown core of Airdrie and has everything you could want out of a scenic green space. There’s an amphitheatre, concession area, fire pit, picnic tables, trails, and a covered shelter area — making it just as ideal for community events as it is for solo morning strolls.

You’ll also find trout in the pond here during the summer months, so if you’re a fishing enthusiast, you will be practically living next door to your hobby.

Spending time outside usually works up a well-deserved appetite. Good thing there are lots of great spots for eats in Midtown, like the local bakery, Skyfire.

This spot has a “passion for bread,” (who can blame them?) and offers a variety of breads, buns, coffee, scones, local condiments, cheese, sprouts, and more. Everything is all-natural (meaning no additives) and the business is adamant about supporting local ingredients whenever possible — we love to see it.

Okay, we know we said the cornerstone of any good neighbourhood is a good outdoor space — but it doesn’t hurt to also have a good Italian restaurant nearby as well.

Ferraro is loved by the community already (just check out their google reviews) for their artisan pizzas, pastas, meatballs, cannolis — you name it. So whether it’s date night, take-home pizza night or a family member’s birthday dinner you’re looking to celebrate, Ferarro is your spot.

A known local hot spot in Airdrie, Sorso is a restaurant, lounge, bar, cafe and eatery all rolled into the perfect spot to head out with your friends for brunch or Friday night drinks.

Sorso boasts a “something-for-everybody” menu from classic cocktails to new innovative twists, coffees and espresso-based drinks to local craft beers (they have 12 on tap) and an extensive wine list. You can check out the spot’s wildly loaded menu here.

Looking for something fun and interactive to do on a weekend afternoon? Visit this park that honours the Canadian Pacific Railway (CPR) through miniature trains, tracks, and landscapes. There’s a 1/8th scale diesel or steam train ready to be ridden that will transport you back to Canada’s pioneer days. And the best part about Iron Horse Park? Admission is free, with the cost of a train ride only $3.

Don’t worry, we weren’t going to leave out where to go when you’ve caught a sushi craving. NOJOMI offers a wide arrange of sushi, sashimi, and tempuras and Korean-style ramen, udon, and rice bowls. They’re available for dine-in and takeout on UberEats, DoorDash, and SkipTheDishes, making it super easy for you to order in from your place at Midtown, or take it for a picnic at a nearby park.

Also nearby Midtown is the Nose Creek Valley Museum and the Woodside Golf Course, along with grocery stores like Sobeys for weekend leisure and daily needs — on top of all those running routes and picnicking areas, of course.

Midtown is now selling and currently on phase seven of construction. To learn more about the homes at Midtown or to visit a showhome, visit midtowninairdrie.com.