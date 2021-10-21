Savour: A Culinary Festival tempts taste buds and raises money for MS

It’s hard to imagine a more perfect pairing: indulging in mouthwatering food while supporting a worthy charity. And that’s exactly what’s on the menu during Savour: A Culinary Festival.

Taking place from October 18 to 24 at delectable dining destinations across the country, Savour: A Culinary Festival is helping to support the thousands of Canadians who live with multiple sclerosis (MS). For the seven delicious days of the festival, participating restaurants donate a portion of their sales to help fund MS research and programs.

Tempt your taste buds — and warm your heart at the same time — with an array of appetizing offerings from your favourite restos, liquor stores and more. Dine in (where pandemic restrictions allow) at popular local haunts, or order take-out to enjoy at home.

Participating businesses in Calgary include:

Cravings Market Restaurant

Kensington Wine Market

Another highlight of the festival is the Chef at Home Experience Series. In these virtual cooking classes, talented chefs help you refine your culinary skills so you can produce restaurant-worthy meals, right in your own kitchen. Just one ticket is needed for the whole family to participate.

Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world, with one in 400 Canadians living with the disease. Every day, 11 Canadians are diagnosed with MS. It’s one of the most common neurological diseases among young people, with the typical diagnosis happening between the ages of 20 and 49. Women are three times more likely to be diagnosed than men.

The symptoms of MS are often referred to as “invisible.” They include fatigue, pain, dizziness, numbness, tingling and problems with vision, balance and memory. By the year 2031, the total annual health sector costs for MS are predicted to be around $2 billion. Funds for research are needed now. Find out more about the MS Society of Canada on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Visit savourfestival.ca to discover the businesses in your area that are taking part in Savour: A Culinary Festival. If your establishment would like to participate, please email [email protected].

Daily Hive is a proud media sponsor of MS Society’s Savour Festival