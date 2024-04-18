Alberta says it won't bring in anything like BC's salary transparency laws

The Government of Alberta says it is currently not considering bringing in anything like BC’s salary transparency laws, which came into effect in the fall.

We got curious if the Province was interested in bringing in similar legislation amid people flocking to live in Alberta, with Daily Hive being told on behalf of Alberta Jobs, Economy and Trade that it is “not something currently being considered.”

“The scope of the Employment Standards Code only applies once an employment relationship is formed so it would not include any rules requiring employers to conduct their hiring process a certain way. Alberta is currently aligned with the majority of provinces and territories that do not have legislation relating to pay transparency in job postings,” the statement added.

BC’s salary transparency laws kicked in on November 1, 2023, with all publicly posted jobs having to display a salary range.

Employers are still allowed to offer a salary above the stated range to secure a star candidate, and job-seekers are allowed to push for a higher-than-listed salary during negotiations.

The BC legislation also required companies to publish salary transparency reports, starting with crown corporations in 2023, with the rules set to expand to include any company with 50 employees or more by 2026.

With files from Megan Devlin