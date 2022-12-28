You can fly roundtrip from Calgary to Hawaii for just $344

What better way to kick off the New Year than to head to paradise? There are some great deals on roundtrip flights from Calgary to Hawaii right now.

According to YYC Deals, there are currently flights available from Calgary to Maui for under CND$344 roundtrip including taxes.

Some flights have one stop in Vancouver each way. In other cases, nonstop flights are available.

You can check out Haleakala Crater, Ka’anapali Beach, or the Maui Ocean Center among several other fantastic things to do.

How to find and book this deal

1. Go to Google Flights and search Calgary to Kahului, Maui, Hawaii (OGG)

2. In Google Flights, click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for cheap date combinations. Then adjust the trip length at the bottom.

3. Pack your sunscreen.