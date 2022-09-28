Snowbirds rejoice! Lynx adds three sun destination flights from Calgary

Lynx has added three warm destinations to its flight list for people in Calgary looking to head south for some fun in the sun.

In a release, the airline announced it has added flights from Calgary to Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Los Angeles.

Starting at the end of February, Lynx is offering trips from Calgary to Vegas for $129 four days a week.

Flights from Calgary to Phoenix get started a little earlier with the first flight available starting on February 7 for $109 three days a week.

And if you are looking to head to Hollywood for a getaway, Lynx’s flights from Calgary to Los Angeles are available three days a week for $129.

Lynx is an ultra-affordable airline that officially launched in April and has been expanding with flights from Calgary to various destinations around the country.

Now it is expanding to the United States for the first time.

Rob Palmer is the vice president, commercial, strategy, and financial officer at the Calgary Airport Authority and says this is a big day for Calgarian travelers.

“Lynx’s expansion to the US is a strong indication of their confidence in YYC and that the future of air travel is bright. Their new routes provide Calgarians even more choice to visit desirable destinations south of the border,” he states. “We look forward to continuing to partner with Lynx Air on creating memorable experiences for our guests.”

There is also a new sun destination for our friends out east as Lynx added a flight from Toronto to Orlando.