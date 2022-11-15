Rose and Crown pub was recently closed after an executive officer of Alberta Health Services (AHS) inspected the establishment.

The inspector found several violations at Rose and Crown, located at 1503 4 Street SW in Calgary, that could be harmful or dangerous to public health.

“Seven dead mice were observed in multiple tin traps in the food establishment,” reads the written order from the AHS.

The order was dated November 10, and a verbal order was given on November 8.

There were other instances of unhealthy conditions found by the inspector, including “an abundance of mouse droppings … throughout the food establishment, including but not limited to: on the top of the food preparation cooler,” and “conditions existed that allowed for the entry of pests into the food establishment.”

“Reports from past pest monitoring inspections were unavailable for review,” read the AHS order.

The order’s current status on the AHS website is inactive, meaning “the order is no longer in effect as the necessary repairs have been completed.”

Dished has reached out to ownership for comment.

Rose and Crown

Address: 1503 4th Street SW

With files from Hogan Short