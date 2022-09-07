A Reddit post encouraging people to share the most ridiculous tourist things they’ve ever seen in Banff has prompted some wild stories.

The original post was spurred by the user who had a strange encounter with someone hiking who was simply “carrying his sleeping bag in his arms,” and refused to carry bear spray due to being “good with animals.”

Others chimed in with their funny and wild encounters with tourists in Banff, and some stories are truly out there.

“Seeing a couple at Two Jack Dam try to sit their infant on the back of a bighorn sheep for a photo op,” wrote one user.

“First one didn’t hold still so they tried another in the herd. Not the females, the big full-on horned knock-your-ass-out males. They weren’t listening to the dozen or so spectators yelling at them so I didn’t put in my two cents.”

An additional person commented saying that they have seen the same thing happen too, except it was with some bucks on Banff Avenue.

“I’ve had people genuinely ask me when they paint the bottom of Moraine Lake and Lake Louise. A good reply is, April,” one user shared.

“American tourists [asked] my parents why the ski lift was closed at Lake Louise (back then, it wasn’t open in non-skiing season). They were carrying ski equipment and were ready to go. It was mid-July and at least 34°C that day. My parents just laughed at them,” shared another user.

We understand the demand the area has for tourists — after all, it is one of the best cities in Canada.