Fentanyl was apparently found in a kid's Halloween candy in Alberta

RCMP in Alberta says candy found in a child’s Halloween bag has resulted in a presumptive positive test for the presence of fentanyl.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP said on November 2 they received a report from a concerned parent after the parent was going through their child’s Halloween candy and came across an open package of candy.

Inside the package, they observed three pieces of a dark unknown substance. The substance was rather obvious with no intent to camouflage it in the candy.

RCMP says the candy was obtained on Halloween in a large geographical area in Rocky Mountain House.

Early tests on the substance completed by Alberta RCMP Forensic Identification Section have resulted in a presumptive positive test for the presence of fentanyl.

“The material is being sent urgently to the RCMP Laboratory where investigators will have further tests performed,” Mounties said in a news release.

“This presumptive test for the presence of fentanyl is concerning. While RCMP conduct an investigation into the circumstances of this incident, RCMP further encourage parents to take extra precautions in examining all candy obtained on Halloween,” they added.

“Unsealed candy should be immediately disposed of. Should you find any suspicious items in your candy, please contact the Rocky Mountain House RCMP or your local police.”