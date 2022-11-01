Over 25 Calgary communities will have photo radar in November

Speeding is one of the main concerns on Calgary’s roadways, as identified by statistical analysis, collision data, and citizen complaints.
To meet community needs, mobile photo radars will be set up on Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail, Sarcee Trail, and Stoney Trail.
For November, photo radar will also be used to enforce speed limits in the following 27 Calgary communities:
- Albert Park/Radisson Heights,
- Arbour Lake
- Aspen Woods
- Auburn Bay
- Bridgeland/Riverside
- Cambrian Heights
- Castleridge
- Country Hills
- Coventry Hills
- Cranston
- East Shepard Industrial
- Falconridge
- Highwood
- Inglewood
- Lake Bonavista
- Lakeview
- Monterey Park
- Ogden
- Patterson
- Pineridge
- Sunalta
- Temple
- Thorncliffe
- Tuscany
- West Springs
- Woodbine
- Woodlands
Along with the photo radars, there are 58 Intersection Safety Camera (ISC) locations throughout the city. These cameras can photograph vehicles entering the intersections during all phases of the signal, including red light infractions.