7 of the wildest Battle of Alberta items people are trying to sell (PHOTOS)

Many of us have the Battle of Alberta fever, with lots of Flames and Oilers merch selling quickly throughout the province.

The demand for each team’s content has also surfaced a number of unique and downright wild items branded for each team.

We poked around Kijiji for some of the most obscure listings currently on the site, if you are wondering what is up for grabs!

You might also like: Someone is charging $600 to drive fans to the Flames/Oilers Battle of Alberta

Flames’ Tkachuk shares heartwarming message to cancer-fighting Oilers superfan Ben (VIDEO)

Someone is selling a vintage '91 Battle of Alberta shirt for a whopping $300

What: There’s not much to go off on this listing, simply stating “2022 Flames gold playoff chain. Rare memorabilia/collector item,” so there you go!

Price: $500

What: A custom beer cooler complete with custom Oilers wrap, with a new compressor that keeps beer nice and cold for the hot summer days. This puppy could get used year-round.

Price: $1,800

What: Made from recycled milk jugs, these Oilers chairs are touted that they will never fade, rust, are maintenance-free and will never chip or peel. They would look pretty nice on your front lawn facing your Flames-loving neighbour, don’t you think?

Price: $800

What: You may love the heat the flames bring, but you always want your drinks cool, and this one-of-a-kind 1947 General Electric Refrigerator has been completely restored and decked out with a Calgary silhouette including Saddle Dome, custom-cut solid aluminum Flames “C” logos and custom red LED interior lights.

Price: $3,995

What: Premium like-new Super Chex Pro bubble hockey table. One-year-old, used only a few times. Oilers vs. Flames Battle of Alberta. The electronic deluxe scoreboard sings the Canadian national anthem, too.

Price: $4,200

What: An Edmonton Oilers coin collection from the 2006- 2007 season. The seller states that it is a brand new item for any fan to collect, with information on the journey of the Edmonton Oilers included. Coins are from the Royal Canadian Mint and include one dollar, two dollar, 50 cents, 5 cents, 10 cents, 1 cent, and 25 cents, with Oiler crest in the middle.

Price: $1,500

What: A Calgary Flames remote control zamboni cooler that fits approximately 30 cans with ice in it, too. Roto-molded construction same as Yeti Bright LED headlights & bluetooth enabled speakers with two built-in cup holders. Drives forward, reverse (three speeds), left & right via remote control with over a 100-foot range. This sounds iconic?

Price: $300