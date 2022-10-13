Police find man wanted for random assaults in downtown Calgary

Calgary police have found a man wanted on more than 10 warrants for random assaults downtown dating back to the summer.

Cashe Tyler Erskine, 37, has been taken into custody after Calgary police asked for the public’s assistance.

Police say between May and October 2022, a number of people have been approached by a man whose behaviour was erratic and engaged in a verbal argument before striking the victims with an object in his hand. Most often the man was spotted in Tompkins park on 17th ave.

Cashe Tyler Erskine, who also goes by “Cashew,” was wanted on 14 warrants for assault, assault with a weapon, causing a disturbance, mischief, theft under $5,000, and failure to attend.

Police thank the public for helping find Cashe.