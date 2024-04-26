Protesters on section of QE II may cause traffic delays this weekend

RCMP in central Alberta is telling drivers to add some extra time to get to their destination due to potential traffic disruptions on a section of the QE II this weekend.

Mounties say the protest is occurring on the QE II at the Juniper Lake Rest stop, and disruptions to traffic flow have been minimal so far.

“With fairly good weekend weather, we can expect an increase in protesters. This, combined with traffic congestion, could present a safety issue,” said Cpl. Troy Savinkoff in a news release.

RCMP advises that these protests often include vehicles conducting a “slow roll,” a small convoy of vehicles driving below the speed limit on the highways.

Motorists are advised to expect delays or to take alternate routes.