Raise the woof! The Calgary Humane Society's puppy party is tomorrow (PHOTOS)

The Calgary Humane Society is throwing the best kind of party this weekend: a puppy party as they hope to find some pups their forever homes.

It all goes down on Saturday, February 4 at the Calgary Humane Society from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The humane society has a number of puppies that are looking for their forever homes, and they are hoping this party will bring these adorable puppies together with loving owners.

The party is on a first-come, first-served basis, so you are going to want to get there early.

You will even get the chance to play with all of the cute puppies to see which one is right for you.

With space becoming an increasing concern in shelters across Calgary, a large number of places are looking for people willing to foster or adopt.

All of the puppies pictured in this story will be there on Saturday, so needless to say, you better get there early. We mean, look at those faces!

Where: Calgary Humane Society — 4455 110th Avenue SE

When: Friday, February 4, 2 pm to 4 pm