Premier Smith teases more affordability measures coming for Albertans

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says more affordability measures are on the way for Albertans struggling with the rising cost of living.

Smith mentioned the upcoming measures in a news release on Wednesday where she also called on the federal government to assist Canadians dealing with rising inflation.

“Affordability is the primary concern of Albertans and all Canadians. Canadians need governments to take immediate action to address this affordability crisis,” Smith said in the news release.

She then pointed to current measures the Alberta government has taken to try and ease the pressure of soaring energy prices, including pausing collection of the fuel tax and offering electricity and natural gas rebates.

There is no information on what the new measures might be or when they will be announced.

Back in April, the Alberta government suspended the gas tax collection, reducing the price at the pump by 13 cents per litre as motorists struggled with rising gas prices alongside record-setting inflation.

The price reduction was dropped to 8.5 cents on every litre of gas and diesel at the pump on October 1 due to lower oil prices.