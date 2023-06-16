News

Danielle Smith selling family restaurant days after post about pulling a shift

Jun 16 2023, 5:16 pm

Danielle Smith/Twitter │ Realtor.ca

Danielle Smith’s rail car restaurant in High River was listed for sale just two days after the premier posted photos of herself washing dishes in the back of the restaurant.

In a post on Twitter on Monday, Smith stated, “Fun fact: my husband and I still own a restaurant. This weekend the dishwasher broke down, so I went in for a shift.”

Two days later, the restaurant was listed for sale online. The fully restored rail car in downtown High River is advertised as a “one-of-a-kind restaurant opportunity,” ideal for a chef or husband and wife team.

Well, the timing between Smith’s post and the restaurant being listed for sale seemed suspect to a few people.

According to Sam Blackett, press secretary for the Office of the Premier, Smith and her husband David purchased the rail car restaurant in 2017.

“It was a personal goal of her husband, whose father was a dining car waiter on The Canadian, to rescue, restore, and renovate the railcar in his memory while also contributing to the economic recovery of downtown High River following the flood disaster,” said Blackett.

“He feels those goals have been achieved and after six years he has decided to move onto new endeavours.”

What do you think? Was the timing of it all just a coincidence or a clever marketing ploy?

