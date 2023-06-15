False alarm: Meta says Danielle Smith wasn't banned from Facebook after all

Danielle Smith can post on Facebook after all, despite yesterday’s statement from the premier saying she was banned for a few days.

The Alberta premier came out with a strong statement against censorship yesterday, saying she couldn’t post on Facebook “for a few days.”

Smith updated everyone today that her Facebook is back to normal.

Happy to report, my page is able to post on Facebook again. This was the error that appeared on my page. I hope this is the last time it happens.#cdnpoli #abpoli pic.twitter.com/G65on88da3 — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) June 15, 2023

“Happy to report, my page is able to post on Facebook again. This was the error that appeared on my page. I hope this is the last time it happens,” the premier stated.

But, according to a statement from a Meta spokesperson, her page was never really restricted in the first place.

“There were no restrictions placed on the premier’s page. One of the page’s administrators faced restrictions, but that did not impact the underlying Page’s ability to post content,” Meta told Daily Hive in an email.

So it wasn’t Danielle Smith’s page that was the problem; it was one of the people who has access to it that received the temporary ban.

Danielle Smith was quite vocal about the ban on social media yesterday saying “Big tech and government censorship is becoming a danger to free speech around the world,” and “as the premier of a province of 4.6 million Albertans- if they can prevent me from communicating with you, imagine what they can do to any one of us.”