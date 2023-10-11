Over 25K potholes filled in Calgary as repair season winds down

The City of Calgary says it has repaired over 25,000 potholes this year, making it one of the most “productive years” yet according to Chris Hewitt, manager of Mobility Maintenance.

The City also says it is on track to continue filling more until the bad weather hits.

“Although the repair season is winding down, our crews will continue filling potholes for as long as the weather allows. Getting Calgarians around the city safely is always a priority for us,” says Hewitt.

Potholes are prioritized based on several factors including:

daily traffic volume

safety impacts

available resources

Many of the potholes are identified by City staff, but the City says it encourages Calgarians to also report ones that need to be fixed directly.

For more information or to report a pothole click here, you can also check the status of a pothole’s repair by checking out the map here.