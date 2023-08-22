NewsCrime

Police responding after multiple reports of a shooting at West Edmonton Mall (VIDEO)

Aug 22 2023, 3:00 am
BestStockFoto/Shutterstock

Edmonton police are responding to “multiple” reports of a shooting at West Edmonton Mall Monday evening.

EPS says it is immediately requesting that all pedestrians and motorists stay away from West Edmonton Mall and the immediate area as police respond to multiple reports of a shooting.

There are concerns for public safety and the Mall is currently on lockdown, police said.

EPS added that it will continue to provide updates as the situation unfolds.

A video posted to social media showed the mall in lockdown, with sirens going off and the intercom of the mall telling customers “Attention, West Edmonton Mall is in lockdown. Those that are not in a secure location should seek shelter immediately.”

Another video appeared to show someone being taken away on a stretcher, near the entrance to Wild West Shooting Centre in the mall, with another showing a large police presence outside.

More to come…

