Police responding after multiple reports of a shooting at West Edmonton Mall (VIDEO)

Edmonton police are responding to “multiple” reports of a shooting at West Edmonton Mall Monday evening.

EPS says it is immediately requesting that all pedestrians and motorists stay away from West Edmonton Mall and the immediate area as police respond to multiple reports of a shooting.

There are concerns for public safety and the Mall is currently on lockdown, police said.

EPS added that it will continue to provide updates as the situation unfolds.

A video posted to social media showed the mall in lockdown, with sirens going off and the intercom of the mall telling customers “Attention, West Edmonton Mall is in lockdown. Those that are not in a secure location should seek shelter immediately.”

Another video appeared to show someone being taken away on a stretcher, near the entrance to Wild West Shooting Centre in the mall, with another showing a large police presence outside.

Edmonton Police respond to reports of multiple shootings @ the West Edmonton Mall, currently in a lockdown. Police urge public to stay away from the Mall in light of their safety.

Police are responding to shooting at West Edmonton Mall in Edmonton, Alberta. Mall on lockdown and cops ask the public to avoid the area.

