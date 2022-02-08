Police issue more than 80 tickets to those involved in Calgary convoy

Drivers who participated in a “vehicle convoy” demonstration through Calgary on Monday have been handed tickets for a number of offences.

Calgary police say that at least 30 tickets were issued to drivers involved in the convoy, and approximately 50 more will be sent by mail to the registered owners of vehicles identified as participating and committing an offence.

According to a Facebook post by Calgary Police Service (CPS), offences include impeding traffic, failing to stop for a peace officer, having an unregistered vehicle, failing to produce insurance, and displaying an obscured license plate among others.

On Monday morning, a video shared to YouTube by user PI Staker shows a convoy driving on Deerfoot Trail in Calgary, composed of at least 12 vehicles waving Canadian flags. The vehicles have slowed down or stopped, delaying traffic during many Calgarians’ morning commute.

Police appear to be onsite in the video.

Police say that, due to the heightened emotions around these and other demonstrations, and safety concerns for both law enforcement and members of the community, it’s “not always prudent” to issue a ticket at the time of an alleged offence.

“Much like today,” reads the post, “tickets are issued in the hours or days after an infraction based on evidence obtained at the time of the event.”

Monday’s demonstration comes after another convoy in Calgary on Saturday that remained peaceful. Following the weekend protest, CPS said that the convoy stayed on its planned route along Stoney Trail and that the organizer was in contact with police for the duration of the event.

There were minor traffic slowdowns as a result, but no blockades.

CPS notes that they respect the rights of Canadians to exercise their freedom of expression and peaceful assembly; however, “all members of the public, road users, residents, and businesses also have the right to a safe environment,” reads the post.

“We know everyone is struggling right now, and our intention remains to protect the safety of Calgarians as we work together through this pandemic,” continues CPS.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe in our community.”