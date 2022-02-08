Man in "Freedom Convoy" in central Alberta charged after altercation

The Alberta RCMP has laid charges against the lead participant of a “Freedom Convoy” after an altercation with another motorist.

Mounties say that on February 3 they were monitoring the convoy travelling from Eckville to Sylvan Lake.

“As the convoy travelled through Sylvan Lake, a pickup pulled in front, blocking the convoy,” the news release stated.

Mounties say the lead participant of the convoy approached the driver of the pickup and an altercation ensued.

As a result of an investigation into the incident, the RCMP have charged the lead participant of the convoy, Glen Daniel Carritt, 56, of Innisfail, with assault and mischief.

Carritt has been scheduled to appear at Red Deer Provincial Court on May 18, 2022.

Additional provincial charges were laid, including a charge for failing to yield to a pedestrian under the Rules of the Road Regulation to the driver of the vehicle that blocked the convoy, the release added.

The Alberta RCMP asks that motorists and pedestrians remain calm and obey all laws when encountering any type of protest. Confronting people and committing unsafe acts only serves to further inflame the situation. Individuals are asked to drive slowly, with increased caution and patience.