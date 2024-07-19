The Calgary Zoo/Wilder Institute has confirmed one of its polar bears has suddenly died following an incident in their enclosure on Friday.

The zoo took to social media to update the public, saying it was “heartbroken” by the loss.

(1/2) We’re heartbroken to share the devastating news of the sudden passing of ‘Baffin’, our beloved 7-year-old male polar bear. 💔After sparring with ‘Siku’ in the pool, Baffin did not resurface. A necropsy is being conducted to determine the cause, & we’ll provide updates soon. pic.twitter.com/2Ba4yoGKvg — Calgary Zoo (@calgaryzoo) July 19, 2024

The seven-year-old male polar bear, “Baffin,” didn’t resurface from the water after sparring with his brother “Siku” in the pool.

The pair arrived in Calgary in October, and Calgarians soon fell in love with the duo, who came from Manitoba’s Assiniboine Park + Zoo.

The zoo also shared its condolences with the team at the Assiniboine Park + Zoo, who “loved him first.”

The Calgary Zoo + Wilder Institute says it will be conducting a necropsy to determine the cause of death.