Polar Bear dies at Calgary Zoo after sparring with his brother

Jul 19 2024, 10:50 pm
The Calgary Zoo/Wilder Institute has confirmed one of its polar bears has suddenly died following an incident in their enclosure on Friday.

The zoo took to social media to update the public, saying it was “heartbroken” by the loss.

The seven-year-old male polar bear, “Baffin,” didn’t resurface from the water after sparring with his brother “Siku” in the pool.

The pair arrived in Calgary in October, and Calgarians soon fell in love with the duo, who came from Manitoba’s Assiniboine Park + Zoo.

The zoo also shared its condolences with the team at the Assiniboine Park + Zoo, who “loved him first.”

The Calgary Zoo + Wilder Institute says it will be conducting a necropsy to determine the cause of death.

